ELECTRICITY LOAD SHEDDING INCREASES DEMAND FOR CHARCOAL, DEPLETING FORESTS IN CHOMA



Choma District Acting Forestry Officer, Agrippa Mukumba, says continued electricity load shedding has increased the demand for charcoal, hence the gradual depletion of forests in the district.





Mukumba told Byta FM News that forests were being depleted at an alarming rate due to unregulated tree cutting, thus threatening the ecosystem and contributing to the negative effects of climate change.



He noted that his office had continued to undertake increased patrols and surveillance, with officers visiting known logging hotspots, seizing illegal charcoal stocks, and apprehending offenders.





Mukumba further stated that local communities were being engaged through educative campaigns on the dangers of deforestation and the need to report illegal logging activities.



Meanwhile, Chief Choma’s Representative, Senior Headman Sichiinde, Richard Ganamani, condemned acts of deforestation caused by the charcoal trade.





The traditional leader said subjects in his chiefdom were aware of the effects of uncontrolled tree cutting, further emphasising the need to acknowledge that forests were part of cultural heritage as they provided food, medicine, and shelter.





He called on the government to take stronger action against illegal charcoal burners, as well as spearhead investment in alternative energy sources to reduce reliance on charcoal.



Byta FM