By Christopher Shakafuswa

We cannot be supporting economies of our neighbors at the expense of our own local growth of the economy.

What productivity can happen with more than 9 hours of Load Shading?

That barbershop, saloon, chicken run, welding business, etc will soon close down due to lack of business and increased cost of doing business.

Already the price of fuel is very high.

Awe Bally Kwateni Uluse!

Electricity should be given to Zambians first before we export it!