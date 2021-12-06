



By Memory Nyambe

Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane has reiterated Government’s resolve to remove subsidies on fuel and implement cost reflective electricity tariffs.

Dr. Musokotwane says Government spends more than 67 Million US Dollars on fuel subsidies per month.

He says at an appropriate time, the Energy Regulation Board-ERB-will announce the fuel price adjustment.

And Dr. Musokotwane says there is no need to keep Indeni oil refinery running at a huge cost all in the interest to keep the jobs of 300 workers.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s creditors hold the key to whether Government will receive the 1.4 billion US Dollars International Monetary Fund (IMF) credit facility.

IMF Mission Chief to Zambia, Allison Holland made the remarks when answering questions via skype at a press briefing in Lusaka.

This comes after the IMF and the Zambian government reached a Staff –level agreement which is subject to IMF Executive Board approval in Washington.

Ms. Holland says the approval is however subject to Zambia and creditors negotiations.

Zambia’s external debt stands at 14 billion Dollars with the first Eurobond of 750 million Dollars due in 2022.- Diamond TV