ELEPHANT ATTACKS, “KILLS” WOMAN IN CHOMA

By Kelvin Muzelenga and MacDonald Mayaba

A woman has reportedly died in Siankope village of Choma district after an Elephant attacked her as she returned from fetching water Saturday morning.

Siamungala village Headman has confirmed the development to Byta FM News.

Another resident, Tatinai Simutwe confirmed seeing two elephants at his farm this morning while six where spotted at Siankope Primary School.

It is not yet clear where the Elephants are coming from.

Police have also confirmed receiving reports, but were rushing to the scene at the time of publishing article.

Choma District Commissioner, Gamela Sikaleya has also rushed to the scene and promised to give a detailed statement later.