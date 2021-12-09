ELEPHANT KILLS CHAMA MAN ON A BICYCLE

A 40-year-old man of kazilondo village in Chama district has been killed by an elephant while riding a bicycle.



The man identified as Kazilo Kaluba was killed on Tuesday evening when he was from visiting his mother where he had gone to attend some discussions on a funeral program which they had in the family.



Muchinga province Deputy Commanding officer Munkondya Buumba who confirmed the death of Kazilo described the incident as sad.



She said the body was physically inspected and observed with broken left hand, left leg, bruises all over the body, fractured skull and a deep cut on the stomach with intestines completely out.



“Police officers together with the Wildlife officers visited the scene and the findings were as follows; the body of the deceased was found lying down facing downwards in a pool of blood with foot prints of an elephant all over the place.” she added.



Meanwhile, the department of National parks and Wildlife has issued a directive to have the elephant which has killed Kazilo shot dead to prevent it from killing more people.