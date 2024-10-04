ELEPHANT RESCUED FROM SEPTIC TANK In LIVINGSTONE.



A dramatic rescue operation was carried out by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) and Zambia Police in Dambwa Central Township, Livingstone, after an elephant was trapped in a septic tank for eight hours.



According to Senior Wildlife Warden for Southern Region, Wilfred Moonga, the elephant was reported trapped at midnight on Thursday.



A team of officers was swiftly deployed to secure the scene, and a local TLB operator helped dig out part of the septic tank to free the elephant as it emerged shaken, but unharmed.



Some residents who were sharpening pangas waiting to slaughter the elephant became disappoint after the operation became successful to flee the jumbo.



Prime Television