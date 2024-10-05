Eligibility Case to be heard and determined on Monday, 7th October 2024



CONCOURT has set to hear and determine the eligibility case of a petition brought to court by a UOND Youth, Michelo Chizombe against Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General.



The matter is expected to come up on Monday, 7th October, 2024 at 09;00hrs.