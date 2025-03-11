Elon Musk accuses senator of treason for expressing support for Ukraine after visit

Elon Musk accused a U.S. senator and former astronaut of treason for visiting and expressing support for Ukraine.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) reaffirmed his support for Ukraine after his third visit to the country after Russia invaded three years ago and expressed his confidence in president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership.

“Just left Ukraine,” Kelly posted on X. “What I saw proved to me we can’t give up on the Ukrainian people. Everyone wants this war to end, but any agreement has to protect Ukraine’s security and can’t be a giveaway to Putin. Let me tell you about my trip and why it’s important we stand with Ukraine.”

Kelly blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin for the war and criticized Donald Trump for pushing for a peace settlement that doesn’t guarantee Ukraine’s security and would hand over the nation’s natural resources to U.S. control.

“The world will become a very cold and lonely place if we continue this ridiculous ‘screw you, go it alone’ foreign policy,” Kelly posted. “It’s dumb and it won’t age well and puts you and your kids and your grandkids at risk. America is the strongest, richest country in the world. We didn’t get there by being bullies like Putin, we got there by leading from the front and bringing our allies. That’s why I’ll continue to share with everyone who will listen why we must keep supporting Ukraine.”

Musk, a South Africa-born tech billionaire who has amassed unprecedented advisory powers in Trump’s White House, responded to the senator’s first post by accusing him directly of betraying his own country.

“You are a traitor,” Musk posted on his X platform.