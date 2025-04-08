Elon Musk advocates for zero tariffs between US and Europe, contrasting Trump’s protectionist agenda



Elon Musk recently expressed his support for a “zero-tariff situation” between the United States and Europe, advising President Donald Trump to consider it.



Speaking via video link at an event hosted by Italy’s far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini on April 5, 2025, Musk suggested that the two regions should work toward eliminating tariffs altogether, creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America.



He also advocated for greater worker mobility across the continents, stating, “If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so, in my view.”



Musk’s remarks contrast sharply with Trump’s recent trade policy, which includes a 20% tariff on goods from the European Union, announced on April 2, 2025, as part of his “Liberation Day” tariff plan.



The tariffs also feature a baseline 10% levy on imports from most countries, with higher rates on nations like China (34%). These moves have triggered global market instability and criticism from European leaders.



Musk’s stance diverges from Trump’s protectionist approach, which seeks to address trade imbalances and boost U.S. industry through tariffs.



Although Musk has served as a key advisor to Trump, notably leading the Department of Government Efficiency to cut government spending, his proposal for zero tariffs aligns more with his business interests, particularly given Tesla’s struggles in Europe, where sales dropped by 49% in the first two months of the quarter amid tariff-related disruptions.



The proposal has elicited mixed reactions, some view it as a pragmatic call for freer trade, while others, including Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck, have criticized it as a sign of “weakness” or a response to the economic fallout from Trump’s policies. It remains uncertain whether Trump will adopt Musk’s advice, considering his strong commitment to tariffs as an economic strategy.