Elon Musk announces major change to his X app 

Elon Musk, the billionaire X owner, said Friday night that new modifications were on the way for users of his social media platform.

The algorithm changes, which Musk said he hoped would result in a more satisfying user experience, were announced – unsurprisingly – via a post on his X platform.

“Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng,” Musk posted to his account, referring to the site’s engineering account. “Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time.”

He added in a follow-up post: “We’re also working on easy ways for you to adjust the content feed dynamically, so you can have what you want at any given moment.”

Musk, a staunch ally of incoming President Donald Trump, has used his social media platform to increase his political presence – both in the U.S. and internationally. He has famously used the app to push debunked conspiracy theories during the presidential campaign and, most recently, made waves in the United Kingdom for his push in favor of far-right British activist Tommy Robinson’s release from prison.

Musk did not specify exactly what the changes would entail or when users could expect the rollout to occur. A change to the social media platform’s “home timeline” was released last month.

A post on X’s official engineering account in December said the company would “continue to scale core recommendation systems in pursuit of unregretted user seconds.”