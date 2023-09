ELON MUSK BIOGRAPHY HITS BIG IN FIRST WEEK

The highly anticipated biography of Elon Musk sold 92,560 copies in its first week on sale, a strong performance.

The book was written by Walter Isaacson a former executive at CNN, Time and Aspen Institute who had previously written bestsellers such as Benjamin Franklin, Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein and Leonardo Da Vinci

