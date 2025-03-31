Elon Musk calls for ‘arrests’ after woman points her finger at a Cybertruck

Elon Musk shared a video of a woman yelling at a Tesla Cybertruck driver and called for “arrests” to prevent additional “attacks.”

In a Sunday post on his X social media platform, Musk pointed to a video that showed several middle-aged women shouting at a man through the window of his Cybertruck.

“Get off my f—— car!” the man yelled after the one woman pointed her finger at him. “You touch that s— again, and I’ll break your f—— fingers!”

“Okay, come on!” the woman shouted back. “Bring it on!”

Another woman called the driver a Nazi while a nearby crowd chanted “Shame!”

Musk responded by calling for arrests.

“It is time to arrest those funding the attacks,” he wrote. “Arresting their puppets and paid foot-soldiers won’t stop the violence.”