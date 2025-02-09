Elon Musk calls for sanctions against Julius Malema following controversial remarks





In a very old video, Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), made incendiary comments that have sparked outrage both locally and internationally. Speaking to a crowd, Malema declared, ” if you want to hit them hard, go after a white man” “They feel a terrible pain” “We are starting with this whiteness” “We are cutting the thr*at of wh*teness”



Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, swiftly responded to the comments, calling for “immediate sanctions for Malema” and demanding that he be declared an international criminal.





Musk’s condemnation comes amid ongoing global conversations about racial tensions and the legacy of apartheid in South Africa.



Malema, undeterred by Musk’s call for action, fired back in a defiant response. He accused Musk of being a “spoiled brat” and a direct beneficiary of apartheid-era privileges. Malema further challenged Musk’s views on race, claiming that the billionaire was a typical racist who couldn’t distinguish between black people. He ended his remarks by stating that he would continue fighting for black equality, regardless of the consequences, including the prospect of being labeled an international criminal.