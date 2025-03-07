Elon Musk claims Starlink blocked in South Africa due to his race



Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind SpaceX, has once again expressed his frustration over regulatory obstacles preventing Starlink, his satellite internet service, from operating in South Africa.





In a post, Musk said, “Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I’m not black,” criticizing the country’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies.





These regulations, designed to rectify historical inequalities, mandate that foreign telecommunications companies allocate at least 30% equity to historically disadvantaged groups in order to secure an operating license, a requirement Musk has long denounced as an impediment to innovation.





The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has yet to approve Starlink’s application, leaving the service unavailable in the country, despite its successful deployment in neighboring nations such as Mozambique, Botswana, and Namibia.





South Africa’s strict regulatory framework has sparked an ongoing standoff between Musk and local authorities, with no resolution in sight as of March 7, 2025.





Musk’s latest remarks echo his earlier criticism of the BEE rules, which he previously described as “openly racist,” claiming they deter foreign investment and hinder technological progress.





Starlink, which delivers high-speed internet via a network of low-orbit satellites, could revolutionize connectivity in South Africa, where rural areas and underserved communities often struggle to access reliable internet.





However, the government and local telecommunications giants like Vodacom and MTN defend the BEE policies, arguing they are crucial for addressing the economic disparities created by apartheid.