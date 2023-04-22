Elon Musk Claims To Be Paying LeBron James’ Twitter Verification

LeBron James was very vocal about not paying for his verification through Twitter Blue. Which is why it was such a shock to his followers when it seemed that James had purchased the subscription. However, it now seems that someone else may be footing the bill. Twitter CEO Elon Musk claims that he is paying for James’ account to stay verified. According to Musk, he is personally paying for a few accounts on the social network.

Twitter unveiled its Twitter Blue subscription service on Thursday. When it was announced, many well-known celebrities and athletes were against the idea of paying for verification. James was one of the louder voices against making the move. James had tweeted that he would lose his check mark whenever the site finally rolled out the subscription service for all. But now it seems Musk could be paying for some of the most significant followed pages to keep their verification. One has to wonder if the larger accounts are keeping their verification by Musk. Keeping the largest accounts makes good business sense.

LeBron James Not Paying For Twitter Blue

Obviously, James is one of the most well-known athletes in North America. James’ Twitter account has over 52 million followers. There have been worries among followers that unverified accounts could start a swell of fake verified accounts impersonating others. Many believe the move will lead to more fake news and more impersonations that would negatively affect the person being impersonated. However, Twitter is moving forward with the subscription service.

Elon Musk confirms he’s paying for LeBron James’ verification check mark pic.twitter.com/nZMK3NO22u — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 20, 2023

Musk is looking to make more revenue after his purchase of Twitter. Even the Metaverse is following in the footsteps of Musk. It has been rumored that soon Facebook and Instagram will ask users to pay for their verification on their sites.