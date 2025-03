Tesla CEO Elon Musk blamed “terrorism” after multiple vehicles reportedly burned at one of his facilities in Las Vegas.

KLAS reported that the FBI and local authorities were investigating the blaze at a Tesla Collision Center on Tuesday.

Posting on X, Musk referred to the incident as “terrorism.”

“This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong,” he added. “Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”