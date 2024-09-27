Elon Musk denies affair with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after pictures of them together were shared online.

Pictures shared online showed the Tesla founder and the Italian Prime Minister gazing into each other’s eyes at the Global Citizen Awards in New York City on Monday as Musk handed Meloni the titular award.

‘Find someone who looks at you the same way the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks at Elon Musk,’ one X user wrote, sharing a photo of Musk touching Meloni’s shoulder.

‘You can’t have mELONi without ELON,’ another added.

Meanwhile, Musk quickly denied having any romantic relationship with Meloni at the black-tie event.

‘I was there with my Mom. There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni,’ Musk wrote on X in response to a post of a photo showing them gazing into each other’s eyes at a banquet table, which had the joking caption, ‘We all know what happened next.’

Musk and Meloni have met several times before, with the Italian prime minister hosting the billionaire at her official residence in Rome in June of last year.