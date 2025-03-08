Elon Musk denies blame for federal worker firings, says agencies made the cuts

Elon Musk has told Republican lawmakers that he is not responsible for the widespread firing of federal employees, including veterans, as the administration moves to downsize the government. He stated in private meetings this week that those decisions are made by individual federal agencies.

The message from one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers comes as Republicans publicly back Musk’s efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to root out waste and fraud, while privately raising concerns over job losses affecting their constituents.

“Elon doesn’t fire people,” said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) after a closed-door meeting with Musk at the Capitol. “He doesn’t have hiring or firing authority. The president empowered him to uncover information, that’s it.”

The shift in rhetoric is striking. Musk, once seen as a chainsaw-wielding tech mogul, has become both admired and feared in Trump’s second term due to his vast influence over federal operations.

Trump addressed the controversy Thursday, saying he had instructed department heads to collaborate with DOGE but to take a “scalpel rather than a hatchet” to the workforce.

“I don’t want to see a big cut where a lot of good people are let go,” Trump told reporters, while also suggesting Musk could play a stronger role if agencies failed to trim staff on their own.

“If they can cut, it’s better. And if they don’t cut, then Elon will do the cutting,” Trump said, adding that Musk and agency heads would meet biweekly to advance cost-cutting goals.

The rapid downsizing has triggered legal challenges and public outcry, as thousands of government employees—many in probationary status—have been dismissed. Critics argue that Musk and his team have centralized government workforce decisions, bypassing Congress’ authority over federal spending.

A federal judge in San Francisco recently questioned the legality of mass firings, prompting administration officials to insist that individual agencies—not Musk or the Office of Personnel Management—were responsible. Some agencies have already reversed terminations, including the recall of workers from nuclear programs and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Musk has defended his role, telling lawmakers that any mismanaged terminations were due to agency-level incompetence or even deliberate sabotage.

“The point he was making is that DOGE had not recommended across-the-board cuts,” said Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), who met with Musk. “Some agencies implemented them improperly—through incompetence or, in some cases, malicious efforts to create a PR problem for DOGE.”

With Republican lawmakers facing backlash from constituents over job losses, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has advised them to hold private meetings rather than open town halls. To address concerns, Musk provided his personal cellphone number to senators and promised a dedicated hotline for lawmakers seeking clarity on job cuts and agency exemptions.

Meanwhile, Democrats are ramping up opposition, calling for reinstating thousands of terminated workers. In a letter to the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, 141 House Democrats accused the administration of an unlawful “purge” of nonpartisan civil servants.

“Indiscriminately firing thousands of employees threatens the federal workforce and the government’s ability to deliver life-saving services,” wrote Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Va.).

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) challenged the White House to follow proper legislative channels if it seeks to eliminate agencies like the Department of Education.

“Bring the bill to Congress. We welcome that fight,” Jeffries said. “We’ll stand with the American people, and they’ll continue to stand with Elon Musk.”