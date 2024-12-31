Tech billionaire, Elon Musk has changed his name to Kekius Maximus on X.

Musk who is the owner of X, effected the name change on Tuesday, December 31.

Elon Musk changes his name to ?Kekius Maximus? on X

Kekius Maximus is a blockchain token with initials (KEKIUS) . It has had a 24-hour increase of 107.0%, and as at press time is priced at $0.029.

Musk’s influence has grown after President-elect Donald Trump’s electoral victory in November.

Recall that Musk openly threw his support for Trump after a shooting at the former President’s rally in Pennsylvania.

Musk subsequently pumped an estimated $200 million into a Political Action Committee, PAC, supporting Trump.