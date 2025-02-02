Elon Musk has gained access to ‘powerful tool’ to control govt spending

The richest man in the world officially has control over the federal government’s payment system, the New York Times reported.

Maggie Haberman, known for her close contacts to Trump and his team, is among the reporters who broke the story on Saturday.

“Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave representatives of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency full access to the federal payment system late on Friday, according to three people familiar with the change, handing Elon Musk and the team he is leading a powerful tool to monitor and potentially limit government spending,” the report states.

The Times goes on to report that, “The new authority follows a standoff this week with a top Treasury official who had resisted allowing Mr. Musk’s lieutenants into the department’s payment system, which sends out money on behalf of the entire federal government.”

“The official, a career civil servant named David Lebryk, was put on leave and then suddenly retired on Friday after the dispute, according to people familiar with his exit,” according to the report. “The system could give the Trump administration another mechanism to attempt to unilaterally restrict disbursement of money approved for specific purposes by Congress, a push that has faced legal roadblocks.”