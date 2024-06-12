Billionaire Elon Musk has threatened to ban Apple devices from his companies’ premises if the iPhone creator goes forward with its planned OpenAI integration.

On Monday, June 10, Apple held its annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference, and it was announced that Apple will be partnering with OpenAI to put ChatGPT into voice assistant Siri.

In iOS 18, Apple said people will be able to ask Siri questions, and if the assistant thinks ChatGPT can help, it will ask permission to share the question and present the answer directly. This allows users to get an answer from ChatGPT without having to open the ChatGPT iOS app. Photos, PDFs or other documents you want to send to ChatGPT get the same treatment.

Reacting to the announcement, Musk called it a ‘security violation’ and threatened to ban apple devices from his companies’ premises.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, said in a post.

“And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” added Musk, who is also the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX.

“It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!

“Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river,” Musk added.