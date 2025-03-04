Elon Musk has urged the US government to leave both the UN and NATO.

The tech billionaire made the remarks in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Gunther Eagleman, a political commentator, who describes himself as a ‘Proud America First MAGA Patriot’, wrote ‘It’s time to leave NATO and the UN’ in an X post on March 1.

That message was reposted by Musk, the leader of Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who simply added ‘I agree’.

Musk also today reposted a tweet by Republican congressman Thomas Massie, the representative for Kentucky’s fourth congressional district since 2012, which called NATO ‘a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian’.

Musk’s post comes in the wake of calls by other Republican lawmakers to reconsider the country’s NATO membership.

Utah senator Mike Lee, a longstanding NATO critic, has called the organisation a ‘cold war relic’ and argued that it offers a ‘great deal for Europe’ but a ‘raw deal for America’.