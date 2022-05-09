Tech billionaire Elon Musk has warned his Twitter followers to watch out for a Russian assassination attempt after he was named in a propaganda message by Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin.

The Russian space agency chief has issued a number of threats against opponents of the attack on Ukraine over the last few weeks, recently claiming that Russia’s nuclear arsenal could destroy the whole of NATO “in half an hour”.

But he singled out Musk, saying that because his Starlink satellites has been used for communications by Ukraine’s military – including the controversial Azov Brigade – he would be “held accountable like an adult”.

Rogozin said that a captured Ukrainian commander, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, had told his interrogators that computer equipment for connecting to Musk’s network of Starlink internet satellites had been delivered “by the Pentagon”.

“Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment,” Rogozin added.

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool.”

Musk wryly responded on Twitter “the word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does”.

And in a reference to the poisonings of Putin critics Alexei Navalny and Alexander Litvinenko Musk said “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin’ ya”.

But that lighthearted response didn’t go down well with Musk’s mum, Maye Musk, who replied on Twitter with an angry emoji, saying “That’s not funny”.

Showing that even billionaires do what their mums tell them to, Musk replied “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

Musk’s Starlink system has been a lifeline for Ukrainians since the start of the war. With many confessional means of communication cut off the orbital network has been the only way that news can flow in and out of besieged cities.