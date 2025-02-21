BREAKING: MAGA billionaire Elon Musk picks a fight with a respected commander of the International Space Station and calls him “retarded” after he exposed Musk for a bold-faced lie.









It all started when Andreas Mogensen, the Danish astronaut in question, reacted to a clip on X of Musk telling Fox News propagandist Sean Hannity that he plans to “rescue” two astronauts who were “left up there” in space “for political reasons.”



Mogensen shared the clip and wrote: “What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media.”





Musk quickly reacted to the tweet, lashing out with the sort of childish insults that we have come to expect from the allegedly ketamine-addicted oligarch—



“You are fully retarded,” wrote Musk. “SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago. I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons. Idiot.”





As usual Musk provided no evidence for his inflammatory claims. Mogensen then responded with the grace and articulation that Musk seems pathologically incapable of—



“Elon, I have long admired you and what you have accomplished, especially at SpaceX and Tesla,” wrote the astronaut. “You know as well as I do, that Butch and Suni are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September. Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home. They are returning on the Dragon capsule that has been on ISS since last September.”





Tellingly, Musk didn’t respond to the potent rebuttal. Instead, he responded to another post from Dr. Phil Metzger — Director of the Stephen W. Hawking Center for Microgravity Research & Education — remarking on the hostile exchange.



In it, Musk smeared Mogensen as a “so-called ‘Commander'” who “doesn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground.”



“Dude has no clue what’s really going on. He’s a passenger,” Musk added.





That’s all Elon has: insults and rage.



It’s also worth noting that shortly after the feud broke out, the billionaire tweeted out a call for the “deorbiting” of the International Space Station because “it has served its purpose” and “there is very little incremental utility.”





It’s difficult to interpret the outburst as anything other than attempt at exacting revenge on Mogensen for publicly embarrassing him.





Elon is a petty, vindictive man with zero impulse control. The fact that he is now running roughshod over our government, gutting crucial programs, and lining his pockets with our tax dollars is an utter disgrace.