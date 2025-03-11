Elon Musk points finger at ‘Ukraine area’ after massive cyber attack on his X platform

Elon Musk, the billionaire face of DOGE, suggested Ukraine was to blame after a massive cyber attack took down his X social media platform.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Larry Kudlow asked Musk to explain why X was down for most of the day.

“Uh, well, we don’t — we’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyber attack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk said.

“Oh, well, so that’s your suspicion,” Kudlow replied.

Earlier in the day, Musk called Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) a “traitor” after he visited the Ukrainian forces fighting Russia.