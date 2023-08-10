Elon Musk Promises to Pay Legal Fees of Twitter Users Maltreated Over Posts on Platform

Musk stated that he would compensate X users whose employers harassed them due to their posts on the platform. Musk stated that he can provide Twitter users with unlimited legal assistance. The post elicited a range of responses, with many requesting that Musk compensate African employees who were fired from Twitter without pay.

Users have responded to the billionaire’s statement, with some praising him and others claiming that it is an attempt to shield users from the repercussions of their actions.