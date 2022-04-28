Elon Musk joked he wants to buy drinks giant Coca-Cola to ‘put the cocaine back in’ as the eccentric entrepreneur enjoyed a series of back-and-forths with Twitter users amid his $44billion takeover of the platform.

‘Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,’ the wisecracking Tesla and SpaceX founder said in a late-night tweet Wednesday.

The tweet prompted a storm of amusing responses, including one post which implored Elon ‘bring it back’ and shared an image of what appeared to be one of the first publicly sold Coca-Cola bottles in 1894.

The early recipe for Coca-Cola actually included coca leaves, from which popular party drug cocaine is derived.

The original Coca-Cola is thought to have contained 3.5 milligrams of cocaine – an ingredient which remained present in the drink until it was removed by the company nine years later.

Elon also traded jokes with a user who posted a doctored tweet alongside Elon’s profile picture which read: ‘Now I’m going to buy McDonalds and fix all the ice cream machines…’

‘Listen, I can’t do miracles, ok,’ the billionaire entrepreneur responded.