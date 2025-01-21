Elon Musk shares his photo that was removed from the Internet

Tesla CEO and the owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk has shared a 9-year-old rare photograph of him online.

In the photo, Musk is seen dressed in a black, double-breasted jacket adorned with metallic buttons, giving off a slightly gothic or Victorian vibe similar to Michael Jackson.

Also, his hair appears longer than usual, parted down the middle, and Musk looks directly at the camera.

The image is markedly different from Musk’s typical public appearances, which may explain the suggestion that he had attempted to remove it from the internet.

“It’s been 9 years since Elon Musk permanently had this photo removed from the internet,” text on the photo reads. Sharing the photo on X, the tech billionaire said “Can’t believe it’s been so long 😂.”

Elon Musk’s response to the resurfaced 9-year-old photo sparked a wave of hilarious and creative reactions across social media.

“Welcome back to the internet this picture,” one user replied. “Looks like the god of all gamers going ftw,” joked another. “Proof that even billionaires have their ‘midnight vampire phase.’ 🦇😂 Don’t worry, Elon, the internet never forgets, but it sure loves a glow-up!” said a third.

“This is actually one of my favourites. It’s that goth look. Goth has my heart 🖤,” commented another user on Musk’s post. “Now we know why the EU is afraid of you.😂😂😂,” another user joked.