Elon Musk sparks controversy with support for white South African Migrants to the US





Tech billionaire and X founder Elon Musk has stirred fresh controversy after expressing support for the United States to welcome white South African migrants.



His remarks have reignited racial tensions, coming just a day after former U.S. President Donald Trump accused South Africa of “confiscating land” and mistreating “certain classes of people.”





In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk responded affirmatively to a user, Jonatan Pallesen, who claimed that white South Africans are being persecuted in their home country. Pallesen wrote, “White South Africans are being persecuted for their race in their home country. Also, white South Africans are one of the few population groups that are fiscally positive when immigrating to Europe.” He added, “We should allow more immigration of white South Africans.”





Musk replied with a simple “YES,” signaling his support for the sentiment.



The comment has sparked a wave of reactions, with critics accusing Musk of fueling racial divisions, while supporters argue he’s highlighting the plight of a marginalized group.





The timing of his post, following Trump’s inflammatory statements about South Africa’s land policies, has further intensified the debate.