Elon Musk sued by former Twitter executives for approximately $128 million in severance pay

Former Twitter executives are initiating a lawsuit against Elon Musk and X Corp., claiming they should receive over $128 million in severance pay that they haven’t been paid.

Twitter’s old boss, money manager, legal advisor, and legal consultant say in a legal case that they were let go without explanation on the day in 2022 when Musk bought Twitter and changed its name to X.

The executives say Musk made fake reasons to not pay the employees when they left their jobs.

The lawsuit claims that Musk has a history of not giving severance and not paying bills. Many former Twitter employees have sued him for not giving them severance after he fired them.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in California says that under Musk’s control, Twitter has been avoiding paying its employees, landlords, vendors, and others. “Musk doesn’t pay his bills, thinks he doesn’t have to follow the rules, and uses his money and influence to ignore anyone who doesn’t agree with him. ”

Musk’s representatives and representatives from San Francisco-based X did not reply right away to messages asking for a comment on Monday.

The old bosses say they should get paid for one year and also get the stock they were promised when Twitter was bought. Musk purchased the company for $44 billion, which is $54. 20 for each share, and he took over in October 2022.

They said they were all fired for no reason. Under the severance plans, “cause” was narrowly defined as doing something really bad, like being found guilty of a serious crime, being extremely careless, or intentionally doing something wrong.

The lawsuit says that Musk fired the employees because he thought they were very careless and did things on purpose to cause harm. He was also unhappy because Twitter had to pay money to lawyers to help with a deal. The bosses say they had to pay the fees to do their job and take care of the company’s money.

The lawsuit says if Musk thought the lawyers’ fees or any other payments were wrong, he should have tried to end the deal instead of holding back the executives’ severance payments.

X is facing a very large number of lawsuits because they have not paid their bills, according to the lawsuit. “Because Musk has been careless about paying his bills, he’s not worried about the lawsuits and is saying ‘let them sue. ‘”