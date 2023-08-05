Elon Musk Unveils Live Video, Video Download Feature For X

Elon Musk, the owner of X (previously Twitter), has introduced a live video feature for the microblogging site and also added a new video download feature to the social media platform.

Musk made this known on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Sharing an update about the Live video, he said, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post.”

Musk, in a series of posts, also disclosed that verified users can now save videos from X without having to use third-party applications if the content creator allows it.

He wrote, “Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it

“Tap the “…” on upper right when the video is in full screen mode. We will soon allow this simply by tapping & holding on a video, just like you download a picture.”

Musk has made several changes to the platform’s features since paying $44 billion to acquire Twitter, the most recent of which was the name change from Twitter to X.

Credit: Twitter | elonmusk