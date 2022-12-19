Elon Musk vows to step DOWN as Twitter CEO if followers vote for his resignation

Elon Musk is leaving his Twitter resignation in the hands of online users.

The billionaire Tesla founder posted a poll asking his more than 120 million followers whether or not he should take a step back from his role as head of the company.

‘Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,’ the Chief Twit posted just before 6.30pm.

In less than two hours, the poll had received more than 5.3 million votes, with a majority in favor of Musk stepping down. Those results may have triggered Musk’s follow up tweet: ‘As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.’

Just after 8pm Eastern Standard Time, 58 per cent of voters voted ‘yes’ to him stepping down, an estimated 3,208,000 voters.

The responses to Musk’s tweets were varied to say the least, with many Twitter users sharing the poll in hopes the results will stay in favor of him departing, while others flooded his comments begging him to stay.

‘People voting yes do realize that Elon is still going to own Twitter, he’s just going to find someone to take on the day to day operations, but have say in everything, sooo your yes vote is meaningless,’ wrote USA Today sports writer Steve Rudden.

‘I’m not sure this is the most scientific way to make a decision like this,’ said Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong Fast.

‘I vote no. Because you show that you want to improve. Own your mistakes. Move forward. Improve,’ said one person.

‘Let me predict the consequences of this poll: If “yes,” Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor. If “no,” Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor,’ said one Twitter user.

Musk has caught flack in recent days and weeks over his handling of the app, including his recent suspension of notable journalists who have covered him.

On Saturday evening, he kicked Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz off the app after she was accused of revealing the exact address of TikTok talent scout Ariadna Jacob in a 2020 article.

Lorenz confirmed she was booted from the platform on Saturday night in a TikTok video without but Musk said less than 12 hours later he would be lifting her ban.

‘Temp suspension due to prior doxxing action by this account,’ Musk wrote in response to a Tweet about Lorenz’s ban. ‘Will be lifted shortly.’

Musk took similar action Friday night when he reinstated nine journalists he had suspended the day before.

The tech giant left the decision to reinstate those accounts up to users in another poll decided by app users.

‘The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,’ Musk said in a Friday evening tweet.

The Twitter owner on Thursday banned journalists from CNN, Washington Post, New York Times and other outlets after they reported on his decision to block an account charting his private jet use.