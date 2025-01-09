Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool FC

Elon Musk’s father has confirmed that the billionaire tycoon has confirmed his interest in buying the Premier League football club, Liverpool.

Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and X with an estimated $418billion worth appears to be turning to football to expand his business empire.

During a recent interview on Times Radio in London, a reporter asked his father, Errol Musk about the possibility of buying Liverpool football club.

‘Has he expressed a desire to buy Liverpool Football Club?’ a reporter asked Errol.

‘I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price,’ the father of the richest man in the world said while laughing.

When asked again, Musk conceded that his son has shown interest in purchasing Liverpool.

‘Oh, yes. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it,’ he replied. ‘He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I!

When asked why Musk is specifically interested in Liverpool, his father revealed that his family have generational ties to the Merseyside city.

‘His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we had relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know,’ he told Times Radio.

Musk has previously described his grandmother, who was born in 1923 and died in 2011 aged 87, as ‘an important part’ of his childhood, which included time spent on Merseyside as a young child on holiday.

‘My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present-day Britain’, he said on X.

‘She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her. She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2’, he said.

‘To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so’.

The South African-born Tesla tycoon once proudly declared he was ‘from a British/English, not an Afrikaner background’.