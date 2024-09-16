Elon Musk wonders why no one is trying to assassinate Biden and Kamala Harris

Elon Musk has raised eyebrows with his reaction to a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Following reports of gunshots fired near Trump’s property in Florida, Musk took to his platform X to express his surprise at the lack of similar incidents targeting Trump’s political opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

On 15 September 2024, shots were fired near Trump’s Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, marking the second assassination attempt in two months.

The US Secret Service responded swiftly, with agents reportedly opening fire after spotting an armed individual near the golf course. An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene. Fortunately, Trump was unharmed in the incident.

This follows a prior attempt in July 2024, when shots were fired at an election rally, heightening concerns about political violence as the 2024 US elections draw near.

Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, questioned why similar attacks haven’t been directed at Biden or Harris, who are also key political figures in the current election cycle.

“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote on X.

This led to outrage as supporters of Harris accused Musk of inciting violence against Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2024 election, addressed the attack on Trump, condemning the violence.

“Violence has no place in America,” she posted on X, expressing relief that Trump was unharmed after the shooting near his property.

President Joe Biden, who stepped back from the 2024 race after a difficult debate with Trump, echoed similar sentiments.

On X, he commended the work of federal law enforcement and the Secret Service for ensuring Trump’s safety and called for continued vigilance against political violence.

“There is no place for political violence or any violence ever in our country,” Biden wrote.