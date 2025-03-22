Elon Musk’s daughter admits she doesn’t know how many siblings she has

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson says she doesn’t know all her father’s children and she doesn’t consider all of her dad’s children to be her siblings.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the 20-year-old, who is one of Musk’s 14 children with four different women, addressed her many siblings and admitted that she doesn’t really know how many siblings she has — especially since more and more of them keep becoming public.

“Well, I have four of them,” Wilson says when asked about her siblings, referencing Musk’s four kids with ex-wife Justine Wilson. “I’m tied for oldest. But when we fought, it wasn’t really with words. There was a lot of…I have four siblings. We’re going to leave it at that, honey.”

When asked if she’s on good terms with her siblings, Wilson candidly says, “That’s a question.”

“I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have if you include half-siblings. That’s just a fun fact. It’s really good for two truths and a lie. I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did,” she says, referencing Musk and Zilis’ three kids. “I had no idea before that.”

She goes on to say that she found out singer Grimes, who has three kids with Musk, had a second baby because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit.

“For a time, me and Grimes were not really in communication because I wasn’t in communication with anyone in the family, which still holds true,” Wilson explains.

Wilson, who dumped her father’s surname and took her mother’s after she transitioned from male to female, says she doesn’t keep up with her father’s side of her family because she just doesn’t, and her mom doesn’t either.

“She’s divorced, werk,” Wilson says of her mother. “So yeah. I don’t really give a f— what they do. This is not my problem, okay? I’ve seen X once when he was very little.”

Musk first became a father in 2002 when his ex-wife Justine welcomed their son Nevada Alexander, who tragically died at 10 weeks old. The two went on to have five more children: twins Vivian and Griffin, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19.

In 2020, two years after Musk and singer Grimes were first linked, the two announced they had welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12, together. The former couple share two more children, a girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, and a boy, Techno Mechanicus. A few weeks before the arrival of their second child, the tech CEO also secretly fathered twins, Strider and Azure, with Zilis, according to court documents published by Insider. The pair then welcomed daughter Arcadia in February 2024.

In February 2025, author Ashley St. Clair revealed that she and Musk had welcomed a child. Zilis then announced that she and Musk had secretly welcomed baby No. 4, son Seldon Lycurgus, though it’s unclear when.