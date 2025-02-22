Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes accuses him of ignoring their child’s mysterious illness

On Thursday, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes took to X, the social media platform owned by the South African-born billionaire, to urge him to stop ignoring her and respond to their child’s “medical crisis.”

The 36-year-old Canadian musician and Musk, 53, share three children: X,4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2. But Grimes in her messages to Musk did not disclose which of their three children was experiencing the said medical crisis. She later deleted the posts.

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,” she commented on a post shared by Musk, The Daily Beast reported. “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

Grimes in a different post refused to expatiate on the topic, but she claimed the Tesla CEO “won’t respond” to texts, calls, or emails and has “skipped every meeting.”

“Our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f*kng respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” she added.

Grimes later said she was deleting the posts because “if they’re being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids.”

Grimes publicly calling Musk out came after conservative author Ashley St. Clair similarly took to X on Valentine’s Day to announce that she welcomed Musk’s 13th child five months ago, Face2Face Africa reported.

St. Clair in her post explained that she initially remained mum about welcoming a child with the 53-year-old X owner and Trump ally because she wanted to “protect” the newborn’s “privacy” and “safety.” But she said she ultimately decided to break the news because the “tabloid media intends to do so.”

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she explained in the February 14 post.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” she added. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

St. Clair also captioned her post with the Latin phrase “Alea Iacta Est,” which means “The die is cast.”

A day after making the announcement, Musk seemingly responded to her statement by replying to a post from an X user who claimed that St. Clair had “plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare” him, the New York Post reported.

“Whoa,” Musk said in response to the post. St. Clair also commented on Musk’s post, but she did not make light of his response.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she wrote.