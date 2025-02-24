BREAKING: Elon Musk’s former close friend Dr. Philip Low unleashes an absolutely brutal takedown of the MAGA billionaire by airing dirty laundry about his psychology — and a bizarre incident with his naked wife.





He said Musk is not a Nazi “per se” but could be something “much worse” than that…



“I have known Elon Musk at a deep level for 14 years, well before he was a household name. We used to text frequently. He would come to my birthday party and invite me to his parties. He would tell me everything about his women problems,” Lowe wrote on Facebook.





“As sons of highly accomplished men who married venuses, were violent and lost their fortunes, and who were bullied in high school, we had a number of things in common most people cannot relate to. We would hang out together late in Los Angeles. He would visit my San Diego lab. He invested in my company.”





“Elon is not a Nazi, per se.”



“He is something much better, or much worse, depending on how you look at it.”



“Nazis believed that an entire race was above everyone else.”





“Elon believes he is above everyone else. He used to think he worked on the most important problems. When I met him, he did not presume to be a technical person — he would be the first to say that he lacked the expertise to understand certain data. That happened later. Now, he acts as if he has all the solutions.”





“All his talk about getting to Mars to ‘maintain the light of consciousness’ or about ‘free speech absolutism’ is actually BS Elon knowingly feeds people to manipulate them. Everything Elon does is about acquiring and consolidating power. That is why he likes far right parties, because they are easier to control.”



“That is also why he gave himself $56 Billion which could have gone to the people actually doing the work and innovations he is taking credit for at Tesla (the reason he does not do patents is because he would not be listed as an inventor as putting a fake inventor on a patent would kill it and moreover it would reveal the superstars behind the work).”





“His lust for power is also why he did xAI and Neuralink, to attempt to compete with OpenAI and NeuroVigil, respectively, despite being affiliated with them,” wrote Lowe, who is himself the Chairman, Founder, and CEO of NeuroVigil.





“Unlike Tesla and Twitter, he was unable to conquer those companies and tried to create rivals. He announced Neuralink just after I invited his ex-wife, which she and I notified him about, to a fundraising dinner for Hebrew University in London (The fact that she tried to kiss me — I immediately pushed her away — while taking a photo at that event, even if playfully, clearly may have added to the alienation and possible emasculation he may have felt when she spoke to me in a pool at a party when they were together and she was naked. To not be disrespectful to her or to him, I stayed but looked at the sky whilst talking to her).”





“I fired him with cause in December 2021 when he tried to undermine NV. It is ironic that years later, he clearly tried to undermine Twitter before buying it, and in my view, blowing it up and using it to manipulate the masses to lean to the far right in country after country, including the USA.”





Lowe went on to outline some of the specific details about the infighting that stemmed from Musk leaving NeuroVigil — including that Musk leaked false reports to the media that he had invested more in the company than he really did. The two tussled over Musk’s right to transfer stock from the company.





Soon after, Lowe sent him an email saying the two should “cut ties here” and threatened to “shove my boots so deep up your derrière, legally, that your pissing contest with Bezos will seem like it was from another life, one you want to get back to.”





“Good luck with your implants, all of them, and with building Pottersville on Mars. Seriously, don’t fuck with me,” Lowe added.



He then turned his attention to Elon’s recent Nazi salutes, stating that he did them for five main reasons:





“1. He was concerned that the “Nazi wing” of the MAGA movement, under the influence of Steve Bannon, would drive him away from Trump, somewhere in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, rather than in the West Wing which is where he wants to be. He was already feeling raw over the fact that Trump did not follow his recommendation for Treasury Secretary and that the Senate also did not pick his first choice.”





“2. He was upset that he had had to go to Israel and Auschwitz to make up for agreeing with a Nazi sympathizer online and wanted to reclaim his ‘power’ just like when he told advertisers to ‘go fuck yourself’. This has nothing to do with Asperger’s.”





“3. There are some Jews he actually hates: Sam Altman is amongst them.” (Altman is the CEO of OpenAI and a frequent target of Musk’s ire).



“4. He enjoys a good thrill and knew exactly what he was doing.”



“5. His narcissistic self was hoping the audience would reflect his abject gesture back to him, thereby showing complete control and dominion over it, and increasing his leverage over Trump. That did not happen.”





“Bottom line: Elon is not a Nazi but he did give two Nazi Salutes, which is completely unacceptable,” wrote Lowe.



“At some point, it matters to few people if one is a Nazi or if one acts like one. My father was a Holocaust Survivor. 32 out of 35 of his family members were murdered by Nazis. My mother’s grandparents were murdered in Auschwitz,” he added.





Lowe wasn’t done there, and asserted that he himself is an “actual scientist and inventor” while Musk lies about his expertise and steals credit from his employees to pretend to be a “Supergenius.”



He mocked Musk for “paying people to play online games in his name to appear smart” and said that he’s a “so-called inventor whose greatest invention is his image.”





More bluntly, Lowe said that Musk is a “c*nt.”



He ended his post by urging people to speak up against Musk and “stop working for him and being exploited by him.”





Lowe concluded with a quote from Holocaust Survivor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel: “Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”