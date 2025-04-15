Elon Musk’s starlink gets 10-Year operating license in Lesotho amid local oppositions



Lesotho has granted a decade-long operating license to Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, marking a major step in the country’s digital ambitions.





The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) confirmed the approval, which allows Starlink to roll out satellite-based internet services across the mountainous kingdom.



The move is part of Lesotho’s broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation and improve connectivity in rural and underserved regions. Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX, provides high-speed broadband internet through a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Unlike traditional fiber networks, Starlink’s satellite system delivers internet to ground-based terminals almost anywhere in the world, making it a promising solution for remote areas with limited infrastructure.





However, the licensing decision has drawn criticism from local stakeholders. Telecom giant Vodacom Lesotho and human rights organization Section Two expressed concern over Starlink’s 100% foreign ownership. They argued that the lack of local shareholding undermines economic inclusivity, pointing to existing models where domestic participation is secured such as Econet Telecom Lesotho, which is 30% government-owned, and Vodacom Lesotho, with a 20% stake held by a local consortium.



The license approval also comes amid heightened economic maneuvering. Earlier this year, the United States imposed a 50% tariff on select imports from Lesotho, a move that was later temporarily eased. Analysts say the Starlink deal could be part of Lesotho’s efforts to court American investment and navigate shifting trade dynamics.





Across Africa, Starlink’s expansion has faced mixed responses. Nigeria and Rwanda were early adopters, granting regulatory approvals to support nationwide internet rollout. In contrast, countries like South Africa have imposed stricter regulations on foreign tech operators, requiring local partnerships or shareholding. Zimbabwe and Botswana have taken more cautious approaches, citing the need to protect local telecom industries.