Elon Musk’s Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks after parts fall off

Tesla announced that it is recalling every Cybertruck sold between Nov. 13, 2023, and the end of February because parts of the vehicles fell off.

Over the past several weeks, Tesla has suffered a stock drop thought to be due to the political fallout surrounding its CEO, tech billionaire Elon Musk. He has been working in President Donald Trump’s administration to eliminate jobs and departments in government agencies.

Reuters reported that the recall covers 46,000 trucks. The structural adhesive is “prone to embrittlement,” explained CarScoops. So, pieces of the outer truck’s trim on the roof and rail panel can detach while driving.

“The problem in question involves the cant rail, a stainless-steel trim panel that stretches from the base of the windshield to the rear door, running along the roof arch above the windows,” CarScoops said. “Tesla explains that the cant rail relies entirely on structural adhesive to stay in place. Unfortunately, this adhesive is vulnerable to environmental embrittlement, meaning it doesn’t hold up as well as it should.”

Any truck sold in the 15 months between the 2023 date and Feb. 27, 2025, appears on the recall list after 151 Cybertruck owners filed warranty claims over the panels detaching, CarScoops said.

Tesla is replacing adhesive with one that isn’t prone to environmental wear, and they’re reinforcing it with a stud welded to the panel.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made a TV appearance on Thursday morning where he urged Americans to buy stock in Musk’s company, Axios reported.

“Cabinet secretaries don’t typically recommend individual stocks, much less those linked to the president’s closest adviser,” the report said.

“Let’s call it like it is: Tesla is going through a crisis and there is one person who can fix it….Musk,” Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives wrote Wednesday night, Axios cited. It described Ives as “one of Wall Street’s most bullish Tesla analysts.”

Nine months ago, an owner posted a video on Reddit showing a piece detaching while driving. One passenger commented, “This is a $150k car!”