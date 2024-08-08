Elon Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, slammed her father on Threads.

She called her father a “serial adulterer” after Musk bashed her for her gender identity.

Musk has 12 children from his three marriages and other relationships.

Vivian attacked Musk on Instagram Threads on Monday, August 5, where she called out her father’s various cheating scandals and kids.

She wrote, “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f**king lying about your own children”.

In the past, Musk was accused of having affairs with actor Amber Heard and Nicole Shanahawn, ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, all of which were denied by him.

Vivian taunted her father on Threads as she continued, “You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some ‘bastion for equality/progress.”

She also called him out for being allegedly a racist, writing “You called arabic the ‘language of the enemy’ when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation (sic) multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa.”

Vivian also called Musk’s concerns for the climate and planet a facade. She claimed that her father doesn’t care about “saving the planet” and couldn’t “give a f**k about climate change.”

She concluded her post about Musk on Threads with, “You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”

Vivian’s comments for her father came after Musk made a post about destroying the woke society after he claimed it ‘killed’ his son (trans daughter, Vivian). Musk said Vivian was “killed by the woke-mind virus” as the former decided to begin her gender reassignment surgery.

Vivian brutally slammed Musk’s comments about her gender identity via Threads as she refused to use X owned by her father.

She wrote, “I look pretty good for a dead bitch”.

She also mentioned that it was she who “disowned” Musk and not the other way around.