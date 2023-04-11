ELVIS NKANDU DRUMS UP SUPPORT FOR UPND CANDIDATE AHEAD OF THE KATILYE WARD BY-ELECTION IN LUPOSOSHI

MINISTER of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu has urged UPND members to embrace and accept new members from opposition political parties to grow the ruling party in the Northern Province.



Mr. Nkandu said UPND members should embrace and accept new members, especially the grassroots leaders from the Patriotic Front PF, Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), and other political parties if the ruling party was to grow.



The Minister who was joined by the UPND Presidential Campaign team member Mr. Kelvin Sampa, said this when he was drumming up support for United Party For National Development UPND candidate Ernest Kasakula during a public meeting held at Kalaba Secondary School grounds, ahead of the local government by-election in Katilye Ward of Lupososhi Constituency, Northern Province, slated for 20th April 2023



Mr. Nkandu said UPND is a party known for peace, love, and unity hence its members should practically demonstrate what the ruling party is known for to those who have willingly shown interest to join the party.



Meanwhile, earlier the Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu paid a courtesy call on Chief Katuta at his palace before holding a meeting with the village headmen.

FALCON NEWS