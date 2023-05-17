By Emmanuel Mwamba

Taba mutina!

EMBASSIES DEFY GOVT, FLY LGBTQ FLAGS

Wednesday, 17th May 2023

Despite concerns, public outrage and protestations against the practice, and despite assurances from President Hakainde Hichilema, the EU and its member states are flying LGBTQ flags today to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia which was created in 2004.

Last year, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations stated that it had written to the embassies concerned that had flown the LGBTQ flag on May 17.

Zambia like many African countries criminalise homosexuality as it offends religious, cultural and traditional rights and has not recognised LGBTQ rights as Human Rights.

A check at the EU, Swedish and other embassies revealed that the Missions defied earlier concerns and have flown the flag.

The Government of President Hichilema has been repeatedly accused of tolerating or being soft with the LGBTQ Agenda to allegedly receive favourable western financial and aid support.