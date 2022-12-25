EMBRACE LOVE,UNITY EVEN AMIDST ECONOMIC CHALLENGES- MUNDUBILE

Leader of the Opposition and hopeful Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential aspiring candidate Brian Mundubile has urged citizens to embrace love, unity even in the midst of economic challenges.

Mundubile said Zambians should find love within their hearts and preach unity even amidst the economic challenges that they are facing.

“As leaders, we are actually constrained in wishing our people compliments of the season given the many challenges they are going through, especially this month.

“We know very well that within the course of this month the cost of fuel is likely to go up when the waivers on customs duty and other taxes as was stated in the Statutory Instrument (SI),” Mundubile said.

“We are also aware that the cost of electricity is likely to go up. We also know that we will be experiencing long hours of load shedding going forward. Like I said. it is really difficult as we want to wish Zambians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, certainly it will not be a merry Christmas and it will not be a Happy New Year,” he said.

He encouraged Zambians to look up to God to bring about better days going forward.

“It is only God at this moment and like they say, we should do our best and leave the rest to God. We appreciate the challenges that the Zambians are facing and we hope that God will see us through,” Mundubile said.