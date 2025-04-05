EMBRACE TRUTH AND INTEGRITY, M’MEMBE CALLS ON LEADERS



Lusaka… Saturday April 5, 2025





In a heartfelt Sabbath message, Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has urged national leaders and politicians to recommit themselves to values of truth, justice, and integrity.



Speaking in a reflective tone, Dr. M’membe emphasized the spiritual and moral responsibility that comes with leadership.



He reminded the public that the Sabbath is a time to reflect on sacred principles, stating that it serves as a call to live lives rooted in integrity and righteousness.





Citing Proverbs 12:22, he noted that “The Lord detests lying lips, but delights in people who are trustworthy,” using the scripture to underline the importance of honesty in public and private life.





Addressing leaders directly, Dr. M’membe said they had been entrusted with the solemn duty to serve and protect, and that this trust came with a divine obligation—to speak the truth, act justly, and lead with integrity.





He warned that dishonesty undermines public trust and weakens national unity, while truth serves as a foundation for healing and progress.



“Lies erode trust. Dishonesty divides nations,” he said, adding that only through truthful and transparent leadership could a country hope to achieve lasting peace and unity.





He called on leaders to remember that while people may be swayed by words and promises, it is ultimately God who sees the heart.



As such, he appealed for a recommitment to humility, honesty, and justice—virtues he said are pleasing to God.





Concluding his message with another scriptural reference from Proverbs 14:34—“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people”— Dr. M’membe encouraged citizens to pray for their leaders and for the nation to be guided by the light of truth.





“Shabbat Shalom,” he ended, wishing peace and spiritual reflection for the Sabbath day.