EMBRACING CHANGE, PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S PLEDGE TO LEARN FROM MISTAKES
By Chanoda Ngwira F
President Edgar Lungu’s recent acknowledgment of the wrongs that occurred during his presidency, including issues like cadrism, highlights the profound impact of recognizing one’s mistakes. Admitting faults takes courage and humility, signaling a readiness to evolve and improve. By openly admitting to these shortcomings, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu sets a powerful example for others in positions of authority, demonstrating the importance of accountability and self-reflection.
Promising to do better next time showcases a commitment to growth and change. President Lungu’s pledge signifies a willingness to listen, learn, and adapt, essential qualities for effective leadership. Embracing this mindset creates a foundation for progress and instills hope for a future marked by positive transformation and improvement. It also fosters trust and credibility among the public, showing a leader who is not afraid to confront past mistakes and work towards a better tomorrow.
The power of acknowledging mistakes lies in its ability to inspire confidence and restore faith in leadership. President Lungu’s openness about past shortcomings humanizes him and makes him more relatable to the people he serves. This transparency can lead to increased understanding and empathy from the public, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. By embracing his errors and vowing to rectify them, President Lungu demonstrates a willingness to listen to feedback and prioritize the well-being of the nation above personal pride.
In essence, President Edgar Lungu’s public admission of mistakes and promise to do better next time underscores the transformative power of humility and self-improvement in leadership. This pivotal moment not only marks a shift towards progress but also sets a precedent for accountability and growth in governance. By acknowledging past wrongs and committing to positive change, President Lungu shows that the journey to becoming a better leader begins with owning up to one’s faults and embracing the opportunity to evolve.
(Chanoda Ngwira is a Public Administrator, Teacher, Former Trade Unionist, Politician, Public Speaker, Writer and Political Commentator. For private engagements, email; orisonconsult@gmail.com/chanodangwira@yahoo.com)
The man is gone, and it’s over. Zambia has a lot of intelligent leaders that can make a better president than Adada.
The man became the president by chance, he’s not even a presidential material.
So, championing for this man to become the president of Zambia, is like calling for UNIP to come back in power, which is impossible.
You guys should start organising for the future president and forget Lungu. This man is just wasting your time, so before it’s too late saleni amano bane
A snake as he has attributed himself to be cant change its skin. It can shed it but NOT change.
Secondly, the bible in Genesis, spoke of man’s relationship with the snake. It will seek to bruise the heel of man and man will seek to bruise its head.
How then can ECL the snake ever have a symbiotic relationship if he suggests he is a snake? His motive will always be selfserving just like most snakes…..
Mr. Edgar Lungu served his two terms. He was sworn in twice and not eligible to contest again.