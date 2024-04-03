Emi Martinez tells why he’s chosen Aston Villa amid ‘huge’ transfer offers

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has clarified why he hasn’t pursued a high-profile transfer away from Aston Villa.

Despite his success with Argentina in the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup, Martinez remains content with his current club.

Since joining Villa from Arsenal in 2020, he has been instrumental in their performances, recently achieving his 50th clean sheet against Wolves.

The victory against their local rivals has bolstered Villa’s chances of securing a top-four finish and qualifying for the Champions League.

Martinez prioritises helping Villa achieve success over seeking a move to a club already established in European football’s elite competitions.

He has said, “Since I joined the club, we have progressed by leaps and bounds. When I arrived, we were at the bottom and became a mid-table club, then got to the Conference League and now we were recently fighting for first place.

Obviously, after many injuries, we fell a little, but we are in the Champions League positions and in the quarter-finals of a European competition.

The club hasn’t qualified for the Champions League for 45 years, so entering the Champions League would be like winning a title.

It’s very good because it’s easy too jump to a giant club and play in the Champions League. But playing in the Champions League with a club that nobody expects to be there – the merit for me is a little more.”

Martinez’s contract with Villa Park runs until the summer of 2027, indicating that, at 31 years old, he still has many years of top-level football ahead of him.

Whether representing his club or his country, Martinez continues to demonstrate his prowess on the field, making significant contributions to both teams.