Eminem has further hyped up the chances of releasing a collaborative album with 50 Cent

Eminem has further hyped up the chances of releasing a collaborative album with longtime friend, 50 Cent.

Sitting down for a Christmas Day interview alongside his manager Paul Rosenberg on his Shade 45 radio station, Em was unusually candid about the prospect of a joint project.

Asked about the potential for a joint album, Eminem replied “That would be great. We just gotta stop bullshitting and do it. I would never say it’s not possible.”

Rosenberg then added: “I would love to hear it, so whenever you guys are ready, we’re putting it out.”

It’s not the first time Em has floated the idea of doing a full-length project with his one time Shady Records signee who has only released one album since departing the label a decade ago.

Speaking to DJ Whoo Kid earlier this year, he said: “I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 album like really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour.

“I told him whatever the fuck he needs from me, I’m here. That shit’d be crazy, though — an album with me and him.”

Though an album is still a pipe dream, Em and 50 recently hooked up on Snoop Dogg‘s latest album, Missionary, with the legendary duo providing guest verses on “Gunz N Smoke” which was produced by Dr. Dre.