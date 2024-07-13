Eminem has stirred controversy with his latest album where he addresses Diddy’s s3xual ass@ult allegations

Eminem has stirred controversy with his latest album, “Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” where he addresses Diddy’s s3xual ass@ult allegations on multiple tracks.

On Friday, July 12, Eminem delivered on his promise to push boundaries with his 12th studio album. In the track “Antichrist,” he portrays himself as the ultimate villain while taking jabs at Diddy.

“But who else is as pitiless, actually witty and crass, hideous, ghastly, and insidious as me … or spitting as nasty? Next idiot ask me is getting his ass beat worse than Diddy did …” Eminem raps, stopping short of directly naming Cassie.

He then implies that Diddy’s alleged assault was due to Cassie’s frustration with his behaviour, mockingly adding, “But on the real, though (What?)/ She probably ran out the room with his f dildo (Come here)/ He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill (No!!!)/ Now put it back in my ass and get the steel toe … ewww!!!”

Eminem had pre-warned fans to listen to the tracks in sequence, immediately following “Antichrist” with “Fuel,” featuring JID, where he continues to target Diddy with references to the s3xual ass@ult allegations and the murder of Tupac Shakur.

In “Fuel,” Eminem raps, “Do not test like an essay (Why?)/ ‘Cause like where my homies out West, aye (Yeah)/ We can just say (What?)/ I’m like an ‘R-A-P-E-R (Yeah)/ Got so many S-As (S-As) S-As (Huh)/ Wait, he didn’t just spell the word rapper and leave out a ‘P’, did he?/ (Yup!!!!)”

He also accuses Diddy of involvement in Tupac’s 1996 murder: “R-I-P, rest in peace, Biggie/And ’Pac, both of y’all should be living/Yup, but I ain’t tryna beef with him ’cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D, get him/ And that’s the only way you’re gonna be killing me (Nah) Ain’t gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah).”

Aside from his harsh lines about Diddy, Eminem took shots at Gen-Z and made references to Christopher Reeve, Columbine, and Kurt Cobain.