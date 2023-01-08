Eminem reportedly turned down $8 million to perform at the World

Eminem is not afraid to turn down $8 million.

The Detroit rapper passed on a lucrative offer to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to 50 Cent.

During his appearance on Real 92.3’s “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” 50 claimed that he and Eminem were offered $9 million for the gig at the international soccer tournament in Qatar. 50 said he would have taken $1 million, while Em would have received the remaining $8 million.

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million,” he revealed. “I would’ve taken one and then the other eight would have been for him.”

He discussed it with Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg, but Em was seemingly not interested despite the big payday. “They’re like, he’s not gonna do it,” recalled 50, who added, “If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.”

Later in the interview, the hip-hop mogul also revealed that he is working on a television reboot of Eminem’s 8 Mile, which he described as a “modern version” akin to the reimagined version of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hunnid,” said 50.