Eminem’s child, Hailie Jade Scott, has walked down the aisle with her fiancé Evan McClintock

American superstar rapper, Eminem’s second oldest kid and only biological child, Hailie Jade Scott, has walked down the aisle with her fiancé Evan McClintock.

The wedding took place this weekend at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan and it was reportedly a modestly sized ceremony with close friends and family.

Eminem also shared a dance with his daughter at the ceremony. He was suited and booted while leading Hailie who looked absolutely beautiful in her bridal gown on the dance floor.

This is quite a happy ending for Hailie and Evan who’ve been together as a couple since 2016. They got engaged last February.

28-year-old Hailie who is now a successful podcaster/social media influencer, has been the apple of Eminem’s eye for many years. She’s been name-dropped in some of his songs and he made it known that he’s a protective dad and would do anything for her.